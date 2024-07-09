Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,852 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 765,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

