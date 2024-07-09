Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,541,000 after purchasing an additional 151,993 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 351,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

