Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

