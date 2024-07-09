Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 681.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,108. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

