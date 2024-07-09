Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,333 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,154,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 770,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,556. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

