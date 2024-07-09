Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 208 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. 245,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.