Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.82. 95,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

