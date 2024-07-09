Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 51,632 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 51,632 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 333.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,311 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 387,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,410,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,982. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.