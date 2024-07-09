Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,247 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.84. 6,928,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $958.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $192.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

