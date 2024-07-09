Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $9,163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.70. 61,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,785. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

