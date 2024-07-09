Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 2,153 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $854.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interface by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Interface by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

