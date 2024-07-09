Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Lowered by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 137.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 69.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DRI opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

