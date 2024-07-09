Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

