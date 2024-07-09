Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $180.45 and last traded at $180.45. 182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.39.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

