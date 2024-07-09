Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $180.45 and last traded at $180.45. 182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.39.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Aviation société anonyme
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.