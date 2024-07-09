Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $39.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 90,393 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 736,345 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $31,300,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,229,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $16,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

