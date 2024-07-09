DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.69. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies makes up 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

