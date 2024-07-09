Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Up 13.5%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) was up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.19 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.19 ($0.12). Approximately 307,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 396,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELT

Deltic Energy Trading Up 14.4 %

Deltic Energy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.24. The stock has a market cap of £8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.