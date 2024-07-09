DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $27.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 455,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,673. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

