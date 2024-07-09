DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,672,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DocGo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $299.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

