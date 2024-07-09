Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 59,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,809 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

LPG stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

