Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DYN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

