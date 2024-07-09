Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $69,626.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,252.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $69,626.62. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,252.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,806,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
