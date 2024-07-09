Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Stock Up 0.2 %
EDUC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 3,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
