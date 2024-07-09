Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.2 %

EDUC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 3,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDUC

About Educational Development

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.