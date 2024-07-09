enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $34.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in enGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter valued at $17,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $9.00 on Friday. enGene has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

