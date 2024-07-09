Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Up 6%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 47,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 172,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Entera Bio Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

