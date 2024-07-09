EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

