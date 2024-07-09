Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 34,343 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average volume of 6,471 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
