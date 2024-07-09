EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Shares Down 17.5%

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
EPHS Price Performance
About EPHS
EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.
