Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equifax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Equifax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.31. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

