Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of analysts have commented on ESNT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,320,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,976,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,678,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

