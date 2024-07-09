Ethereum Price Tops $3,050.30 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $366.66 billion and $16.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,050.30 or 0.05327589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ethereum alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,205,196 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.