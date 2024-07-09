Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.