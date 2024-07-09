European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

