Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Eventbrite Stock Up 0.2 %

EB stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 30.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 848,461 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,827.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 830,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

