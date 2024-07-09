Expensify Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 45 call options.

Expensify Trading Up 22.8 %

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,105,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,253. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Expensify has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 24,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $35,567.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,816,732 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,261.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 135,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $202,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,466. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 24,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,567.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,816,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,261.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 935,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,410 and have sold 610,468 shares valued at $943,071. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

