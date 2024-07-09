Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $439.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

