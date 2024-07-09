Fei USD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $111,576.00 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Fei USD alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.56 or 0.99992690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068696 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94937888 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $120,275.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.