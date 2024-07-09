Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 7.6%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.97 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.01 ($0.08). Approximately 270,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 323,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -647.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

