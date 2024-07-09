Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 7.6%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.97 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.01 ($0.08). Approximately 270,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 323,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FAR
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.