Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

