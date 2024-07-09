FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $918.39 million, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,649 shares of company stock valued at $161,206. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FIGS

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.