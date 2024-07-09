Financial Comparison: Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51% Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $115.61 million 3.81 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -32.50 Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and Electronic Cigarettes International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ispire Technology currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.