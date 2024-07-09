Financial Review: Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Lotus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $79.20 million 3.66 -$133.82 million ($6.24) -2.19 Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Lotus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -180.76% -64.85% -29.28% Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Lotus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17 Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

