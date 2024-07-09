Financial Survey: Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -168.77% Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Mogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 6.55 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Mogo $48.31 million 0.78 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -3.42

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo.

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mogo has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 419.48%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

