FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 893.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,282 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 304,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

