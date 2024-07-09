FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 370 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.49. 674,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.