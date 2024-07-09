FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $3,740,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 579,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

