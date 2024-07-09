FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

GILD stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. 1,386,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,528. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

