FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSTR traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,299.09. The stock had a trading volume of 301,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,449.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,160.16. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.11 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total transaction of $7,289,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,428. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

