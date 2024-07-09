FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 202.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

