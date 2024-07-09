FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $559.14. 577,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,628. The company has a market cap of $482.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average of $513.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

